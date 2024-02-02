murder

Teen arrested on murder charge in killing of father, ex-Boston Children's Museum employee

Lucas Larson is due to face the murder charge in the death of Brad Larson on Friday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

Investigators at the scene of a killing in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Nov. 2, 2023.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of his father at a Sharon, Massachusetts, home in November, prosecutors said Friday.

Lucas Larson, who's been hospitalized since his father, Brad Larson, was found dead on Nov. 2 at the home on Deerfield Road, is due to face the murder charge Friday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court, District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lucas Larson had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

When officials announced Brad Larson's death, they said a relative found the 62-year-old with obvious injuries and called authorities, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old man was found dead inside his home in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

No arrests were made at the time, though Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey noted that there was no threat. Morrissey and Coffey shared some more details Friday in announcing that Larson was arrested after being indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on the murder charge, but they didn't say what Lucas Larson was hospitalized for or share details on how or why he allegedly killed his father.

"State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Sharon Police have been working closely throughout the grand jury investigation that resulted in the indictment issued Wednesday," Morrissey said in a statement.

Coffey noted in a statement that Brad Larson was well-known and a "much respected member of the Sharon community," and said that the department offers "our sincere condolences to Brad Larson's family and the many residents touched by his death."

Larson worked at Boston Children's Hospital for a decade as a technology developer, using video to capture individual stories that connected people to one another.

"He advocated for the critical importance of sharing stories and inspired Museum professionals to evolve their thinking around storytelling," Boston Children's Museum President and CEO Carole Charnow said in a statement in November.

More recently, the museum said, Larson was working with the museum and interacted with visitors using an exhibit called StoryKiosk to gather stories about climate change.

"He was a regular presence at museum conferences of all kinds and worked with history museums, children’s museums, science centers and zoos. He was a kind and generous person who loved to connect with people through their unique stories and he focused on how stories could inspire empathy and understanding. We are shocked to learn of this tragedy. Brad will be mourned by the entire Museum field. It is a tremendous loss," the November statement said.

