Teen Killed in Maine ATV Crash

A teenager was killed Friday night in an ATV crash in Belgrade, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

A 16-year-old boy from Oakland was speeding along Manchester Road around 11:43 p.m. when he passed two cars on the left side of the road and lost control of his ATV at Wings Mills Road, the news outlet reported, citing an email from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant J. Chris Read.

The teen was allegedly thrown from the ATV while it was still moving, Read told News Center Maine. The boy, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation is ongoing.