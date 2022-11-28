Local

Maine

Teen Killed in Maine Crash After Fleeing Scene of Earlier Hit-and-Run

Ethan Gardner, 19, of Otisfield, was killed when his car struck a tree on Route 35 in Naples

By Marc Fortier

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

A Maine teen was killed after crashing into a tree after fleeing from the scene of an earlier hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Gardner, 19, of Otisfield, was killed when his car struck a tree on Route 35 in Naples after driving into the shoulder of the road, according to News Center Maine. He had been involved in a crash a short time earlier where he rear-ended a pickup truck at a traffic light and fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said, but speed appears to be a factor. Gardner's license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was released.

More Maine stories

New England Nov 26

Whole Foods Decision to Pull Maine Lobster From Stores Once Again Divides Politicians and Sustainability Groups

Maine Nov 23

Maine Close to Inking Land Use Agreement for Rural North

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us