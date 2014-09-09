Explore the USS Midway Museum

Over the past decade, the USS Midway Museum has become San Diego's top tourist attraction, earning rave reviews from sites like Tripadvisor and being recognized as one of "America's Top 50 Museums" by msn.com.

And now the historic aircraft carrier -- the most visited historic naval ship in the world -- wants to thank the local community. In honor of the Midway's 10th Anniversary, San Diegans can purchase adult admissions for only $10 -- that's a 50 percent discount! To purchase your tickets, click here.

The USS Midway is the perfect destination for families. Once on deck, you'll be able to relieve nearly 50 years of world history aboard the longest-serving Navy aircraft of the 20th century. Self-guided audio tours will walk you and your family through 60 exhibits, where you can explore sleeping quarters, pilot ready rooms, the engine room and even the ship's jail. You'll also see 29 restored aircraft on the Midway's deck, from A-6 Intruders to F-14 Tomcats, and be able to interact with museum docents who are eager to share personal stories and amazing facts about this historic floating museum.

Theatrical productions have been a highlight for the Midway in 2014. Guests will enjoy films like "The Voices of Midway," a 14-minute, high definition multimedia film starring the American heroes who turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific. In 2015, the planned Battle of Midway Theater will be opening on the hanger deck. Featuring 90 seats, the experience will center around a riveting multi-media show.

But the interactive exhibits don't stop there. Live the life of an aviator aboard the USS Midway in one of their popular flight simulators, which allow you to virtually launch off the deck, engage the enemy and then return safely home. The USS Midway Museum features two types of optional flight simulators for all ages.

Located on a beautiful waterfront location within walking distance of Seaport Village, Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park and many other San Diego hot spots, the USS Midway Museum is a must-see on any San Diegan's to-do list. And now, at $10 a ticket, it's one of the most affordable destinations too.

For more information, visit midway.org.