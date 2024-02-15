Testimony continues in Adam Montgomery murder trial: Watch live

The defense in the Adam Montgomery murder trial said in court Wednesday that investigators mishandled evidence and it is now compromised.

Also on Day 6 of the high-profile trial, jurors were shown part of a ceiling form a family shelter in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Montgomery is accused of hiding his 5-year-old daughter Harmony after he killed her in late 2019.

One Manchester officer recalled the smell while processing the scene.

"As soon as i removed the cover, I could smell what I know is decomposition," Officer Scott Riley said. "I could smell a dead body, what I believed to be a dead body. It's a smell you just wont forget."

Thursday's first witness was Alan Ackroyd-Isales, a senior DNA analyst with DNA Labs International who was involved in conducting testing connected to the Adam Montgomery case.

Adam Montgomery's estranged wife Kayla testified last week that Adam beat Harmony to death after a bathroom accident in the car they were living in. Authorities believe the girl was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, almost two years before she was reported missing. The girl's body still has not been found.

Testimony will continue on Thursday. Adam Montgomery has not returned to the courtroom since jury selection over a week ago.