Tewksbury CC, Popular Wedding Venue, Being Sold

Events scheduled at the venue through the end of the year will still be held, but all bookings for 2023 and beyond will have to relocate

By Kirsten Glavin

The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club announced over Facebook that they’ve decided to sell the venue.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, especially for a lot of couples hoping to tie the knot at the popular wedding venue. They’re still hosting events scheduled through 2022, but all functions after the new year are canceled.

People who do have the place booked for weddings will have to quickly find a new place to host. The owners here did not specify who bought the property, or what will become of the golf course.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that after 25 wonderful years we have made the very difficult decision to sell the Tewksbury Country Club," ownership said in a statement. "As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time."

