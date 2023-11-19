Tewksbury convenience store robbed; armed suspect at large

A person armed with what appeared to be a large capacity firearm robbed a convenience store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

Tewksbury police said there was law enforcement activity in the area of Woburn Street in response to the armed robbery at Andy's Variety Package.

🚨Police activity in the area of Woburn Street. A suspect entered Andy’s Variety located at 420 Woburn Street and robbed the store while armed with what appears to be a large capacity firearm. It is believed that the suspect is no longer in the area. Anyone with information or… pic.twitter.com/MwLbGbeRAo — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 20, 2023

Police believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information or cameras nearby is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department.