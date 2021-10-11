Local Boston Marathon The 2021 Boston Marathon in Photos The iconic race is back after a more than 900 day absence By Staff Reports • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 3 mins ago Getty Images The Boston Marathon is back in-person after more than 900 days. And, for the first time ever, the 125th edition is being held in the fall. Check back here throughout the day for photo updates: Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Mark GarfinkelFinishing touches applied to the finish line for the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon. Mark GarfinkelThe Boston Marathon finish line got some finishing touches Monday morning before the 125th running of the race was underway. Getty ImagesWomen's wheelchair start at the start of the 125th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) At the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, Winnie, the two year old Wellesley Police Community Resource dog, works her first Boston Marathon at Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA on Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Danieln Romanchuk and Marcel Hug prepare for the mens wheelchair event ion the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on October 11, 2021. It is the oldest annually run marathon in the world, with this years race being the milestone 125th running. This years race on October 11 will be the first fall edition of the Boston Marathon, and first time the race is held outside of its traditional Patriots Day date in April. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) A human chain stands at the start the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on October 11, 2021. It is the oldest annually run marathon in the world, with this years race being the milestone 125th running. This years race on October 11 will be the first fall edition of the Boston Marathon, and first time the race is held outside of its traditional Patriots Day date in April. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Ev Houston prepares for her first the Women Wheel chair event in the 125th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on October 11, 2021. It is the oldest annually run marathon in the world, with this years race being the milestone 125th running. This years race on October 11 will be the first fall edition of the Boston Marathon, and first time the race is held outside of its traditional Patriots Day date in April. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was postponed. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Bouquets of flowers rest at the foot of the Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial at the Finish Line of the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston on Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair race during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Boston Marathon grand marshals, flanked by past race winners, are honored prior to Monday's race. Past winner Bill Rodgers, second from right, participates in a ceremony to honor Boston Marathon grand marshals on Monday morning. Behind the scenes at the marathon finish line. Manuela Schar crosses the finish line at the Boston Marathon as the women's wheelchair division winner. Manuela Schar of Switzerland poses with the Champion's Trophy after winning the women's wheelchair race during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Marcel Hug of Switzerland poses after winning the men's wheelchair race during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The start of the 125th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, MA on Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar of Switzerland pose with the Champion's Trophy after winning the men's and women's wheelchair races during the 125th Boston Marathon on October 11, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Boston MarathonBoston Athletic Associationmarathon monday