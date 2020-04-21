U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of 'Best High Schools' ranking, and many New England schools can be found in the report.

The list includes more than 24,000 high schools nationwide. Boston Latin School, the oldest public school in the country, was ranked as the 37th best high school in the U.S.

The schools were ranked based on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for higher education: College preparedness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Here are the top five high schools in each New England state:

Connecticut

1. Connecticut IB Academy East Hartford, Connecticut

2. Weston High School Weston, Connecticut

3. Darien High School Darien, Connecticut

4. Staples High School Westport, Connecticut

5. New Canaan High School New Canaan, Connecticut

Maine

1. Greely High School Cumberland, Maine

2. Kennebunk High School Kennebunk, Maine

3. Yarmouth High School Yarmouth, Maine

4. Falmouth High School Falmouth, Maine

5. Cape Elizabeth High School Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Massachusetts

1. Boston Latin School Boston, Massachusetts

2. Sturgis Charter Public School Hyannis, Massachusetts

3. Hopkinton High School Hopkinton, Massachusetts

4. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School Marlborough, Massachusetts

5. Dover-Sherborn Regional High Dover, Massachusetts

New Hampshire

1. Academy for Science and Design (ASD) Nashua, New Hampshire

2. Sunapee Sr. High School Sunapee, New Hampshire

3. Hopkinton High School Contoocook, New Hampshire

4. Hanover High School Hanover, New Hampshire

5. Moultonborough Academy Moultonborough, New Hampshire

Rhode Island

1. Classical High School Providence, Rhode Island

2. Barrington High School Barrington, Rhode Island

3. East Greenwich High East Greenwich, Rhode Island

4. Portsmouth High School Portsmouth, Rhode Island

5. Blackstone Valley Prep High Cumberland, Rhode Island

Vermont

1. Mt. Mansfield Union High School Jericho, Vermont

2. Milton Senior High School Milton, Vermont

3. Woodstock Senior Union High School Woodstock, Vermont

4. Champlain Valley Union High School Hinesburg, Vermont

5. Essex High School Essex Junction, Vermont