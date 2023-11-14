‘These kids had to be in a safe place': Plymouth family relieved to be back from Gaza

A Plymouth family is relieved to be back home in Massachusetts, a return that felt nearly impossible after being trapped in Gaza since the war broke out.

The Shafai family touched down at Logan Airport in Boston Tuesday.

"My spirit always kept me going, knowing these kids had to be in a safe place, and I put all my effort," Hazem Shafai said.

The family moved to Gaza in July. The plan was to spend a year there, allowing their three young kids a chance to spend extended time with family and attend school.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Everything changed on Oct. 7.

"Rockets and iron domes were right in the middle of it," Shafai said. "It is a scary thought, a scary feeling. We can run as fast as we can to get out of that area."

The apartment where the family was living was destroyed, and they moved from spot to spot looking for a safe place. Food and water were dwindling.

"People are actually suffering by the minute — not by the day, by the minute," Shafai said. "Fresh water is no longer available, fuel no longer available, even food — as a matter of fact, people are starting to suffer from starvation."

After getting their names on a list of those approved to cross into Egypt, the family was turned away six times at the Rafah crossing.

Finally, on Nov. 6, they were successful, passing into Egypt the following day.

From there, it was a harrowing bus ride to Cairo, where the Shafai's youngest son received medical care for an infection.

After a couple of days, the family boarded a flight from Paris to Boston, landing Tuesday afternoon.

While relieved to be home, the Shafais worry about the family and friends they left behind in Gaza. Communication is spotty at best, and they know first-hand the conditions on the ground.

"Inside of your home is always where the family is, too — this is home and that is home," Sanaa Shafai said. "I don't feel the joy, but I feel safe and relieved that my kids are safe. I hope this will end very soon."