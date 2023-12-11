Boston

Thieves make off with $30K worth of merchandise from Boston store

Investigators say the thieves broke into the store at 47 Newbury St., the address of the Valentino store, around 3:30 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Police Department

Thieves broke into a business on Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay early Monday, making off with $30,000 worth of merchandise, according to Boston police.

Investigators say the thieves broke into the store at 47 Newbury St., the address of the Valentino store, around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspects grabbing multiple handbags as they moved through the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

