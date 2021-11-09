Local

Maine

Extremely Rare Cotton Candy-Colored Lobster Caught in Maine

The lobster, named Haddie after the lobsterman's granddaughter, is a 1-in-100 million catch, according to Portland-based seafood company Get Maine Lobster

By Claudia Chiappa

A cotton candy-colored lobster was found in Maine.
Get Maine Lobster

A lucky lobsterman in Maine just caught a 1-in-100 million lobster over the weekend.

Fisherman Bill Coppersmith found a cotton candy-colored lobster in a haul from Casco Bay, News Center Maine reported.

The lobster, named Haddie after Coppersmith’s granddaughter, is a 1-in-100 million catch, according to Portland-based seafood company Get Maine Lobster. Cotton candy is one of the rarest colors found in lobsters, in which genetic mutations cause unique colors.

Haddie is now in a tank at Get Maine Lobster, waiting to be adopted and placed in an aquarium where she can safely live out the rest of her days. The company said that it has no intention of selling or cooking her.

Lobster prices usually go down by now in the season, but that's not what's happening this year.

