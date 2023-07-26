This car is being sought by Boston police in fatal hit-and-run of young boy

Police in Boston are getting a clearer look at what kind of car is suspected of hitting and killing a little boy in Hyde Park last week, and investigators hope that a new photo of the vehicle will help to lead them to the driver.

It's been one week since the hit-and-run, and detectives with the Boston Police Department's Homicide Unit are inching closer to figuring out who was behind the wheel of a grey Chevrolet Spark when they struck and killed a four-year-old on Wood Avenue.

Investigation Update: Image of Suspect Vehicle Released From Wood Avenue Fatal Collision https://t.co/pADPgZVTSo pic.twitter.com/zzhI2LVg6E — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023

The car was last seen driving on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, police said in an investigation on Tuesday night.

Ivan Pierre was fatally hit on July 18 at around 9:30 p.m. His family had been celebrating of a new car that night, when Ivan somehow ended up in the street. The driver who hit him never stopped, police said.

Anyone with any information has been urged to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Family members of the boy have issued a public plea for the driver to turn themselves in, saying that's the only thing that can ease their pain and suffering right now.