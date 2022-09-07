This Digital Kiosk Is the Future of MBTA Signage (and Bus Stops)

The MBTA on Wednesday unveiled its new interactive digital display system, which is planned to roll out across the system throughout the system through 2023, including bus shelters.

The system will offer real-time bus and train departure times, service alerts and more on kiosks and at bus shelters, according to a statement from the MBTA.

"Real-time information at bus stops is something our bus riders have long requested, and these displays and bus shelters join our growing collection of modern digital enhancements that improve the customer experience," General Manager Steve Poftak said in the statement.

The first of the kiosks was set up in June at Maverick Station in East Boston. More kiosks are coming this year, according to the MBTA, and digital bus shelters are rolling out next year.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The digital displays are part of a seven-year partnership with Intersection, a media and tech company that provides similar so-called "street furniture" for transit systems in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.