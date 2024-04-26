New Hampshire

Man, woman injured in apartment building fire in NH

By Staff Reports

A man and a woman were injured after an apartment building caught fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, late Thursday night.

The fire occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Village Circle Way, the Manchester Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke in the back of the building, where several people were trapped, authorities said.

The two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, fire officials said, adding that one was in serious condition, while the other was in critical condition.

Their names weren't released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

