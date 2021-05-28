Thousands of Breakthrough COVID Infections in Mass.: Report

More than 3,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in Massachusetts two weeks after getting vaccinated, according to a report.

State data shows that the number of "breakthrough" coronavirus infections as of 11 days ago, according to MassLive, accounts for approximately one in 1,000 vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10,000 vaccinated people tested positive nationwide by the end of April.

More cases have likely gone unreported, according to federal officials, because they only have data from 46 states and territories. Additionally, most vaccinated people don't show symptoms that are serious enough to get tested.

The potential for contracting the coronavirus post-vaccination is still unlikely, considering the more than 100 million people are now fully vaccinated.

Starting this month, the CDC will no longer count breakthrough infections. Instead, federal health officials will only track vaccinated patients who end up in the hospital or those who die from COVID-19.