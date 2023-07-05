Threat in Medford prompts evacuations, major police response

A threat prompted people to be evacuated in Medford, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Details on the threat that closed the block of Mystic Avenue between Bowen and Golden avenues on Wednesday morning weren't immediately available. Medford police said people in the area were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A bomb squad was seen among the first responders in the area, which is near an exit to Interstate 93 south.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.