Toddler dead in New Mexico after travel from Mass., mom accused of child abuse

A 3-year-old girl who'd recently arrived with her family in New Mexico from Massachusetts died this weekend and her mother and three other people have been charged with child abuse.

The abuse was revealed by the 6-year-old sister of the girl who died, NBC affiliate KOB reported. She said that one of the adults would tie the 3-year-old's hands and ankles with shoelaces and that neighbors would molest her, her 3-year-old sister and their 6-month-old sibling while their mother was present.

Their mother, Kerri Anne Santos faces three counts of child abuse and one of tampering with evidence after her arrest on Saturday, according to state court records. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Santos, the three children and two other people facing child abuse charges arrived in New Mexico recently and were staying at an apartment in Albuquerque with another man, who's also facing charges, according KOB.

Santos allegedly brought her children to a hospital early Saturday, claiming the 3-year-old fell from a toilet at a gas station, but doctors found the child was dead and brought in police, KOB reported. Authorities noticed bruises and other signs of possible abuse, leading to the investigation and the four adults' arrest.

The 6-year-old and 6-month-old were placed in protective custody with New Mexico's Children, Youth & Families Department, according to KOB.