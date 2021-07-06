Toddler Nearly Drowns in Mass. Pool, But Sister and Uncle Save Him

The family of a 2-year-old boy helped save him from drowning at a pool in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy, who'd been feared drowned, is expected to make a full recovery, Tewksbury police and firefighters said in a statement.

The incident was called in just before 11 a.m., with the boy appeared to have drowned in a pool at a home in the town, authorities said.

But when first responders got there, they found the boy's uncle performing CPR on the child, "which was successful with bringing the toddler back to life," police and firefighters said in a statement.

The number of drownings is on the rise in Massachusetts, so officials are encouraging people to stay safe in the water — and offering more money to lifeguards in hopes of hiring more of them.

The toddler had apparently fallen into the pool, and his 11-year-old sister had pulled him out. The uncle was coached through the resuscitation by a dispatcher, Rebecca Maccaro, and other staff of the Northern Middlesex Regional Emergency Communication Center, authorities said.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked over but authorities expect him to fully recover.

Officials in Massachusetts and around New England have been promoting water safety this summer amid a spike in drownings.