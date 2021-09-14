Local

recipes

Tomato and Burrata Salad with Pomegranate-Soy Dressing

Chef Will's Recipe:

Ingredients: 

-1 quart cherry tomatoes, sliced in half 

-8 2oz. Burrata balls 

-1 lb. little leaf lettuce 

-1/4 cup pomegranate molasses 

-1/4 cup soy sauce 

-1/3 cup lemon juice 

-1 cup olive oil 

-small bunch of fresh basil 

-fresh, cracked black pepper 

-thin-sliced toasted bread 

Directions: 

Combine pomegranate molasses, soy, lemon and olive oil in a blender and purée until combined. Set dressing aside until ready to serve. 

In a bowl, arrange the tomatoes and the greens in a single layer. Tear each Burrata in half and place around the tomatoes and greens. Drizzle the dressing over the tomatoes, greens and Burrata. Tear basil leaves to garnish, crack some fresh pepper over everything and finish with toasted bread.

