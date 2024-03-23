Tow truck driver struck on NH highway

A tow truck driver was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being struck by a car while assisting a disabled vehicle.

New Hampshire State Police say the incident occurred shortly before 8a.m. on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

The tow truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

"We remind all drivers to move over when approaching stationary vehicles on the side of the road which display blue, red or amber flashing lights," State Police said in a written statement.

