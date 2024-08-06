Tractor-trailer crash blocking north, southbound lanes of Maine Turnpike

A serious tractor-trailer crash is blocking both the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in the southern part of the state on Tuesday morning.

Maine State Police said the crash occurred in the area of mile marker 22 in Wells around 2:20 a.m. The driver of the tractor-trailer was reportedly traveling south in the rain when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway to the left and became intertwined with the guardrail, causing the truck to become disabled.

The tractor-trailer is blocking the two passing lanes southbound and two of the passing lanes northbound.

The driver of the truck, 73-year-old Larry Beaugeard, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The tractor-trailer was mostly empty, however, some plumbing supplies that were on board became strewn across the northbound lanes. A tow service was on scene assessing the situation early Tuesday morning. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

State police are being assisted at the scene by the Maine Turnpike Authority, Wells police and Kennebunk fire.