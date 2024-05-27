Tractor-trailer gets stuck on Route 24 guardrail in West Bridgewater

The truck driver suffered minor injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tractor-trailer struck a disabled car and then a guardrail on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

A firefighter tells NBC10 Boston that no one was in the disabled vehicle; the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows a Stop & Shop truck straddling the guardrail on the southbound side of the highway.

No other information was immediately available.

