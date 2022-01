A tractor trailer flipped on its side in Weston near the ramp to Route 128 on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday morning.

The ramps from northbound 128 to get onto the Mass. Pike and eastbound on the Pike to go south on 128 are impacted by the crash.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Police on scene were able to extricate the driver. Crews are also dealing with a fuel spill as they work to upright the tractor trailer.

No further information was immediately available.