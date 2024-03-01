Transatlantic flight diverts to Bangor, Maine, over 2 disruptive passengers

A plane flying from London to the New York City area diverted to Maine on Friday and a pair of disruptive, apparently intoxicated passengers were removed, United Airlines said in a statement.

The incident took place on United Flight 883, which was headed from Heathrow Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport. The 148 non-disruptive passengers continued on to Newark after the pair who prompted the diversion were removed in Bangor, according to the airline.

"The customers will be banned from future United flights while we review this matter," a representative said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Bangor police confirmed helping Customs and Border Patrol and the FBI with the incident. The FBI's Boston office confirmed it was investigating the incident but there was believed to be no nexus to terrorism.

The Federal Aviation Administration told NBC affiliate News Center Maine that the plane landed about 10 a.m.