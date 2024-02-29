Maine

Suspicious death investigation underway after 2 bodies found inside Maine home

Police responded to the residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being check

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Maine State Police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a home in Milford on Wednesday.

Police responded to the residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being check and found two people dead inside.

The bodies were taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where autopsies will be performed to determine the manner and cause of their deaths.

Authorities said there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

