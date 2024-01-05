Truck crashes into home in Everett, police say

A truck crashed into a home in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday, and caused several streets to close, according to police.

The crash happened on Robin Street at Thorndike Street.

The driver of the truck suffered an injury, Everett police said. The residents of the home were evacuated.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the truck to crash into the home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.