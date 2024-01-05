everett

Truck crashes into home in Everett, police say

The driver of the truck suffered an injury, Everett police said. The residents of the home were evacuated

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

A truck crashed into a home in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday, and caused several streets to close, according to police.

The crash happened on Robin Street at Thorndike Street.

The driver of the truck suffered an injury, Everett police said. The residents of the home were evacuated.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the truck to crash into the home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

More Everett news

everett Jul 28, 2023

Truck driver trapped after snagging low-hanging wires in Everett

everett Jun 14, 2023

Investigation ongoing after young woman found dead behind Everett home

This article tagged under:

everett
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us