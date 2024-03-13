Boston

Truck rolls over near Boston's Logan airport, driver hospitalized

Lane closures were in place at the scene, which is down the street from the airport's economy parking lot

By Asher Klein

A truck crashed on a service road near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, sending its driver to the hospital, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the tractor-trailer crashed or how seriously the driver was injured. The truck had rolled on its side; it appeared to be carrying a cargo container.

State police said heavy-duty tow trucks were working to return the tractor-trailer to its wheels, and that lane closures were in place at the scene, which is down the street from the airport's economy parking lot.

A crashed truck near Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

