Trump to Host New Hampshire Rally After RNC

President Donald Trump is headed back to New Hampshire.

The president's re-election campaign has announced that he will speak from the PeriCohas Hangar in Manchester on August 28. Doors open at 3 p.m.

A July rally in Portsmouth was postponed due to concerns surrounding heavy storms expected to be brought by Tropical Storm Fay. Later, officials with the campaign said that fears surrounding poor turnout played a role in postponement.

Trump is expected to speak during all four nights of the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The most recent poll from Saint Anselm College has Trump trailing Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden by 8 percentage points. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire and its four delegates to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, losing the popular vote by about 2,700 votes.