Blogger ‘Turtleboy' due back in court in case tied to Karen Read trial

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as "Turtleboy," was due in court Thursday for a hearing in his witness intimidation case involving with the murder trial of Karen Read.

Kearney has extensively covered the case, and continues to, in hundreds of blog posts, bringing heightened attention to Read's claims that she is being framed for the killing of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in a wide-ranging coverup.

Kearney is due in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday at 2 p.m. Unlike the Read trial, the hearing will not be livestreamed.

Police arrested Kearney in October on charges of intimidation and conspiracy, with prosecutors accusing him of harassing witnesses in the case. He has since faced more charges of witness intimidation and conspiracy, and had his bail revoked after being accused of assaulting a woman he was dating. Prosecutors say that woman's allegations are at the heart of more charges of harassing a witness and intercepting wire or oral communication.

Kearney has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence.

Last month, Judge Michael Cahillane ordered that the prosecution provide what Kearney's lawyer described as critical pieces of evidence by May 8.

Outside of court that day, Kearney described the withholding of those documents as "running out the clock and keeping me on thin ice by having me out on bail."

The controversial blogger Aidan Kearney was in Norfolk Superior Court for his witness intimidation case, tied to the Karen Read murder investigation, Tuesday. Inside, his attorney made the argument that the state is intentionally withholding documents to slow the case down. Outside, Kearney was confronted by a Youtuber from Florida who set off a Facebook Live battle.

A Massachusetts State Police affidavit released in January alleges that Read fed confidential information to Kearney, with the two communicating directly in over 40 hours of phone calls, as well as through other means.

This information allegedly included personal details about witnesses in the case, autopsy photographs, crime scene photographs, images of her car, and the 911 call made when O'Keefe's body was found.

"The only crime here is the robbery of privacy," Kearney's attorney, Timothy Bradl, said in a statement at the time.

"Turtleboy does not reveal sources," Kearney wrote on his website the same day. "However, there is nothing wrong or criminal about seeking out people close to Karen Read in order to write a story about her. At no point did Karen Read ever direct content on the Turtleboy website."

Ken Mello, the special prosecutor brought in to handle the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office's allegations against Kearney, disputed this argument outside the courthouse.

"You cannot hide behind the shield of a journalist to be an activist, and the commonwealth feels that's what's happened here," he said.

The judge overseeing the Karen Read trial ordered that Kearney not be in the courtroom for testimony from people he's accused of intimidating.