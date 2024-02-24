Two arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Worcester

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy that occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kidam Oquendo and 18-year-old Alexis Medeiros on Saturday night in Gardner, Massachusetts, in connection with the death.

On February 12, officers responded to the area of Shannon Street at about 3:16 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, Worcester police said. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots were fired but no victim.

After checking local hospitals for potential gunshot victims, police said they found a 17-year-old. He was pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Oquendo is facing multiple firearm and assault charges, and Medeiros is charged with Accessory After the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. It's unclear if either suspects have an attorney.