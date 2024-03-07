Two people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel identified, case ruled murder-suicide

Boston police released new details Thursday on the investigation into the two people found dead at a hotel in Boston's Theater District last week.

Investigators had said previously that the man and a woman found dead in a room on the 13th floor at the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel on Monday, Feb. 26 were both shot, and a gun was found at the scene.

On Thursday, Boston police said the case has been ruled a murder-suicide and identified both people involved. They said their investigation revealed that 43-year-old Keith Ashby, of Boston, shot and killed 25-year-old Aanya Vinay, of Brookline, and then killed himself. The chief medical examiner's office ruled Vinay's death a homicide and Ashby's death a suicide.

Vinay's obituary said she is survived by her son, her parents and numerous other relatives.

"Aanya was a miracle and brought a smile to everyone’s face and brightened up their lives," her obituary reads. "She was her parent’s lucky charm since they had her in their lives in 1998 and was their pillar of support, strength and purpose. She was so full of love and laughter and happiness and compassion for others. Her love knew no bounds."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Officers were called to the Tremont Street hotel about 12:21 p.m., according to Boston police, who were seen coming and going from the building about a block from Boston Common for hours. Authorities had said from the beginning of their investigation that they did not believe there was any threat to the general public.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Hotel guest Samantha Poorman, who was visiting from Michigan, told NBC10 Boston her stay was mostly nice until she learned of the deaths.

"This is insane. I mean there is no soundproofing in those rooms either, I mean I listen to the people next to me who watch movies all night. So the fact that nobody heard anything…," she said.

Marriott, which owns the hotel, has not responded to requests for comment on the deaths.