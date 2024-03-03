Two people found shot dead inside Haverhill home

Two people were found shot dead inside a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirms police went to the home on Broadway Street for a well-being check around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived they found two victims - a male and a female - dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have not been publicly identified pending notification of the family.

There is no known risk to the public, the DA said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities did not say how the violence transpired, but neighbors described an emotional scene playing out when the victims were found.

"There was a couple standing there hugging each other and then a priest came over and hugged them," said neighbor Bruce Randall.

“I’m hearing people scream and cry and running – you see people running down the street like something really bad happened," added neighbor Emily Long.

The case is under investigation by the DA's office and the Haverhill Police Department.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.