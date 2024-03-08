Two people killed in head-on collision in Sebec, Maine

Two people are dead following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Sebec, Maine.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office says dispatch received calls around 7 a.m. reporting a two-vehicle accident on Milo Road, also called Route 6.

There were three people involved, according to the sheriff's office. The driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Their names are not being released at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the two vehicles hit head on, and that road condition was a contributing factor.

An investigation is ongoing.