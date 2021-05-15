Two Shootings in Boston Friday Night

A pair of shootings in Dorchester were reported within an hour of each other Friday night, according to police, though there has been no indication the two are connected.

The first was reported at 9:19 p.m. on Norton St., where there appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Boston police said.

The second, just under a mile away near East St. and Church St., was called in at 10:15 p.m. One person was reported shot, also with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no arrests for either incident as of last night, but both remain active investigations.