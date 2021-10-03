UMass Memorial Workers to Protest Vaccine Mandate

Healthcare workers at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester will rally Sunday morning to protest the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The hospital announced a vaccine mandate in August, giving hospital workers until November 1 to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs. Many area hospital have announced a similar policy.

The pushback from some workers comes at a time when there is already a shortage of healthcare workers. UMass Memorial is already short on in-patient beds.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is among the groups that has come out against implementing a mandate, citing nurses who may not qualify for the vaccine due to pre-existing health conditions.

The protest is scheduled to begin on Plantation Street at 11a.m.