Unidentified body found in Rhode Island

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities say they found a body in the woods in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday.

The body, who is yet to be identified, was found near a home on Shady Hill Drive, according to police.

Neighbors told WJAR that they thought they heard gunshots but authorities have not confirmed if a shooting took place in the area.

East Greenwich Police is investigating the scene and said there is not danger to the public.

