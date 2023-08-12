Unidentified body found in Rhode Island

Authorities say they found a body in the woods in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday.
The body, who is yet to be identified, was found near a home on Shady Hill Drive, according to police.
Neighbors told WJAR that they thought they heard gunshots but authorities have not confirmed if a shooting took place in the area.
East Greenwich Police is investigating the scene and said there is not danger to the public.
