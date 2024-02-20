Boston

United Airlines flight bound for Boston diverted to Denver due to wing issue

No injuries were reported, and passengers were booked on another flight to Logan Airport

By Marc Fortier

united airlines1
Getty Images

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver on Monday after experiencing an issue with one of its wings, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

"United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft," a United spokesperson said in an email Tuesday. "The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston."

Courtesy: Kevin Clarke

There were 165 passengers on board the Boeing 757-200 aircraft when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The plane landed in Denver at 5:15 p.m. local time on Monday and was scheduled to arrive at Boston Logan International Airport early Tuesday morning.

No further details were released.

More Boston news

Boston 2 hours ago

Man seriously injured after being hit by MBTA bus in Boston, police say

Arbella Early Edition 13 hours ago

Can Jayson Tatum be the next face of NBA after LeBron retires?

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us