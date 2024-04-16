Untold Brewing at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A South Shore brewery has closed one of its outlets.

According to a source, Untold Brewing has closed its brewery, taproom, and restaurant at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, with a Facebook post from late February from the business indicating that they had hoped to extend their lease, but that "fortune was simply not on our side." The post indicates that the Hingham location was closed as of March 1, though its Scituate and Plymouth locations remain in operation.

Untold Brewing first opened its brewery, taproom, and restaurant at the Derby Street Shops in the fall of 2022, and it also had a seasonal beer garden on The Green there for three years.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The website for Untold Brewing can be found at https://www.untoldbrewing.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)