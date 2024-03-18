Vandalism of Hamas hostage posters in Newton being investigated as hate crime

A hate crime investigation is underway in Newton, Massachusetts, after posters with the names and photos of Israeli hostages — being held by Hamas — were allegedly defaced and damaged by vandals.

The posters have been on display since mid-October — just days after the initial Hamas led attack on Israel. The images were blotted out by black spray paint, destroyed and defaced.

The homeowner told NBC10 Boston on Sunday that he put them up to show support and give people impacted by the war oversees a place to meditate and pray.

Newton police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime since victims of a “protected class” were specifically targeted.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It was significant, you know? Several thousands of dollars of damage. There is no doubt that this was hate. This was not just random violence. This wasn’t vandalism. This wasn’t theft. It was pure hate," said Jeff Kosowski, homeowner.

Kosowski said he plans to keep these posters up to serve as a reminder and a message to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Newton Police Department.