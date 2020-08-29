Local

Vermont

Vermont Considers Flu Shot Mandate

Massachusetts authorities recently made a move to require flu shots for school

Getty Images

Public health officials in Vermont said the state is considering becoming the second state to mandate flu shots as a way to ease the burden of influenza amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Friday the rate of flu in the state needs to be as low as possible to avoid a situation he called a "twindemic." He said last year, less than 43% of children age 5 to 12 received the flu vaccine.

"Our primary focus will be to increase the rate of vaccination, especially among children and teens," Levine said. "We can and must do better."

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

mural removed Aug 28

Divisive Mural Removed from Vt. Shopping & Dining District

coronavirus Aug 28

Vermont Officials Consider Flu Vaccine Mandate for Students

Levine said a decision has not been reached about whether to require universal flu vaccines for all students. Massachusetts authorities recently made a move to require flu shots for school. Officials in the state also cited the need to avoid overburdening the health system with both diseases.

Levine said the decision about whether to require flu shots will be "driven, as always, by data and science."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermontcoronavirus in vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us