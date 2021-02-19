Vermont Eases Travel Restrictions for Those Fully Vaccinated

Vermont is easing travel restrictions for Vermonters and visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next week, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday.

Two weeks after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, Vermonters do not have to quarantine after travel starting on Tuesday, he said during his twice-weekly virus briefing. Out-of-state visitors to Vermont also are exempt from quarantining if they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated.

“Of course they’ll still need to comply with all our other health guidance like masking and distancing,” Scott said.

The state is also easing restrictions for fully vaccinated residents of long-term care facilities in areas where there are no current outbreaks beginning on Feb. 26. The state is encouraging full vaccination status as a factor in planning for activities, such as eating together and participating in other group activities, and having indoor visitors, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

InSpace, which announced $2.5-million in venture capital funding, provides tools educators can use to encourage classroom engagement

Residents of all skilled nursing facilities have received the second dose of the vaccine, Smith said. A total of 93% of residents of all skilled nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities have gotten their first dose and 74% have received their second dose, he said.

“We certainly recognize the toll separating residents from their loved ones has taken,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. “We’re glad vaccination efforts have been so successful in these facilities that it can help residents feel safe while making it possible to have greater freedoms and connection with others. Whether they’re visiting with families, eating meals together, participating in group activities we believe facilities can set a path forward and still maintain the safety standards we’ve all been dedicated to throughout the pandemic.”