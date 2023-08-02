Vermont officials work to help mobile homeowners and farmers amidst flooding

Vermont Governor Phil Scott updated residents on the state’s recovery efforts Tuesday as communities recover from last month’s severe flooding.

Two of the biggest challenges identified by the state have been finding adequate housing for residents who live in mobile homes and repairing agricultural damages due to washouts.

Scott said the state is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to temporarily bring in trailer homes to those who have been displaced.

Since this would be a large-scale project, Scott said he is continuing to talk with the state’s congressional delegation to ask for more financial help from the federal government.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Economic Development held a webinar to discuss the details of a new $20,000,000 Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program designed to provide emergency grants to nonprofits and businesses that suffered damages from flooding.

Anyone who has experienced flood damages dating back to July 7, 2023 is encouraged to apply as applications are approved on a rolling basis.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has advised residents on its website on how to correctly and safely clean up any debris surrounding their properties.

Vermont Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said any residents experiencing flood-related damages should continue to report them, even if repairs are finished —- an action that could help certain counties qualify for federal assistance.

Vermont has since confirmed two deaths in relation to July’s flooding.