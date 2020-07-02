Local

kayaker

Vermont Police Help Search for Missing Kayaker From Quebec

The 79-year-old kayaker planned to kayak to Venise-en-Quebec

Vermont State Police are helping to search Lake Champlain for a missing kayaker from Quebec.

Police say 79-year-old Laurent Messier, of St-Armand, Quebec, was reported missing by his wife around 8 p.m. Monday. He had left his lakefront home around 2:30 p.m. that day and planned to kayak to Venise-en-Quebec.

His empty kayak was spotted by a crew in a helicopter around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Gander Bay in Vermont near the mouth of the Missisquoi River.

He's described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow life jacket and blue swimsuit.

