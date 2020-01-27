Vermont School on Accreditation Probation Aims to Raise $4M

A Vermont college says it has launched a $4 million fundraising campaign in an effort to stabilize its finances.

Vermont Public Radio reported the fundraising effort by Goddard College in Plainfield. The school was placed on probation by its regional creditor in September 2018 for finance and governance issues.

College president Bernard Bull says the school had over a $1 million deficit but is now operating from a balanced budget and that the goal is to build cash reserves. Bull said he aims to raise the funds by June 30.

Three Vermont schools with struggling finances closed last spring and held their final graduation ceremonies.