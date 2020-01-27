Local
Vermont

Vermont School on Accreditation Probation Aims to Raise $4M

vermont state house generic
necn

A Vermont college says it has launched a $4 million fundraising campaign in an effort to stabilize its finances.

Vermont Public Radio reported the fundraising effort by Goddard College in Plainfield. The school was placed on probation by its regional creditor in September 2018 for finance and governance issues.

College president Bernard Bull says the school had over a $1 million deficit but is now operating from a balanced budget and that the goal is to build cash reserves. Bull said he aims to raise the funds by June 30.

Local

Catholic Church 21 mins ago

Diocese Suspends Retired Priest Over Child Abuse Allegation

New Hampshire 43 mins ago

Driver Dies in Collision With Dump Truck

Three Vermont schools with struggling finances closed last spring and held their final graduation ceremonies.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us