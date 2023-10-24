Vermont State Police investigating shooting overnight

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the town of Shaftsbury in the southwestern part of the state.

Shortly after 11 p.m., state police said they received a 911 call saying that someone had been shot at a residence on Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury. When they arrived, troopers said they found a lone male victim who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. A second man had also sustained injuries but was not shot and refused medical attention.

The man who was shot, identified by police as 33-year-old Joseph Maccioli, was transported from the scene by ambulance and later airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said the investigation is still in the early stages. No arrests have been made, but they said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or who might be able to assist investigators with the case are asked to call state police at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.