Vermont community to hold memorial for Honoree Fleming on Sunday

The community in Castleton, Vermont is coming together for a memorial in honor of a woman who was killed earlier this month.
Honoree Fleming, a retired Castleton University dean, was killed on October 5 on the D&H Rail Trail, according to WPTZ reports.
The memorial will be held on the Castleton Campus of Vermont State University at 2 p.m.
Police are still investigating and have not identified a person suspected of killing Fleming.
The person is described as a white man in his 20s with short red hair.
Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to call 911.