Police in Vermont are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Seventeen-year-old Grace Welch was last seen at her Corinth home around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Vermont State Police.

When she was last seen, Welch was wearing a blue tank top with pink and grey leggings. Police noted she is known to wear a gold necklace with the word "BOSS" on a pendant.

Police did not give a physical description of Welch, but they released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-222-4680.