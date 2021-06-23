Vermont

Former UVM Doctor to Plead Guilty to Hidden Camera Charges

Police found hidden cameras in a hospital bathroom with hundreds of images of hospital employees.

Federal prosecutors say a former emergency room doctor at Vermont's largest hospital has agreed to plead guilty to a variety of state and federal charges after police found hidden cameras in a hospital bathroom with hundreds of images of hospital employees.

Prosecutors say investigators also found digital devices at the South Burlington home of 39-year-old Eike Blohm.

Some of those devices contained images of child pornography.

Blohm is due in federal and state court separately next month.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Blohm would serve eight to 11 years in prison. Blohm's attorney declined to comment on Wednesday.

