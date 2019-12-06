Training Grenade at Vermont School Brings Bomb Squad

Police say the Vermont State Police bomb squad was called to the Rochester Elementary School after officials learned a student had what appeared to be hand grenade.

But bomb technicians determined Thursday that the device was an inert practice grenade that could not explode.

There was no indication any threat was made in connection with the device.

Police say the school principal called police after learning that a student had what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Police didn't say how the student got the device.

The students were moved to another section of the building while experts examined it.